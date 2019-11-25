Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rebellion has purchased Xenon and Speedball developer The Bitmap Brothers

Rebellion has purchased Xenon and Speedball developer The Bitmap Brothers

November 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Sniper Elite and Strange Brigade developer Rebellion has purchased the brand and portfolio of UK game studio The Bitmap Brothers for an undisclosed fee. 

Established back in 1987, The Bitmap Brothers is best known for making classic Amiga and Atari ST titles including Xenon, Speedball, and Cadaver.

Rebellion now intends to re-release the studio’s roster of vintage games on new platforms and said it will also “create new titles based on its beloved franchises.”

“We’re delighted with the addition of The Bitmap Brothers to the ever-growing Rebellion portfolio,” said Rebellion CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley OBE.

"The Bitmap Brothers are renowned for making great games and for bringing gaming into the mainstream with inimitable style. We’ve known Mike Montgomery for many years and we’re honored by the faith and trust that he has shown in us by passing on the torch."

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[11.25.19]
Senior Game Designer
Chatterbug
Chatterbug — Berlin, Germany
[11.25.19]
Virtual Reality Software Developer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[11.24.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — Emeryville, California, United States
[11.24.19]
Next-Gen Platform Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image