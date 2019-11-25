Rebellion has purchased Xenon and Speedball developer The Bitmap Brothers

Sniper Elite and Strange Brigade developer Rebellion has purchased the brand and portfolio of UK game studio The Bitmap Brothers for an undisclosed fee.

Established back in 1987, The Bitmap Brothers is best known for making classic Amiga and Atari ST titles including Xenon, Speedball, and Cadaver.

Rebellion now intends to re-release the studio’s roster of vintage games on new platforms and said it will also “create new titles based on its beloved franchises.”

“We’re delighted with the addition of The Bitmap Brothers to the ever-growing Rebellion portfolio,” said Rebellion CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley OBE.

"The Bitmap Brothers are renowned for making great games and for bringing gaming into the mainstream with inimitable style. We’ve known Mike Montgomery for many years and we’re honored by the faith and trust that he has shown in us by passing on the torch."