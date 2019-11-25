Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google responds to claims it misled consumers over Stadia launch performance

Google responds to claims it misled consumers over Stadia launch performance

November 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Google has responded to accusations it deceived consumers by making false promises about the performance of Stadia titles. 

As reported by Eurogamer, the company has been called out by journalists and consumers for claiming key titles would support 4K/60fps gameplay at launch, when in reality they’re missing the mark.

For example, the folks over at Digital Foundry found that Red Dead Redemption 2 renders at 1080p or 1440p on Stadia depending on the data rate, and is then upscaled to 4K on a Chromecast Ultra. 

It’s a similar story for Destiny 2, with Bungie’s planet-hopping shooter also rendering at native 1080p before being upscaled - although once again it never reaches true 4K quality. 

“First of all, 4K support was promised for all launch titles and while we're getting a 4K output video format from the Chromecast Ultra, I do feel it's a stretch to describe this as an ultra HD experience,” explains Digital Foundry.

"The small print on the Stadia website explains things more correctly, but even the 'up to 4K' claim is still problematic when a title like Destiny 2 runs at 1080p instead. For my money, the Pro sub is still a clear upgrade as it's the only way to get 5.1 surround sound, HDR and image quality that looks a lot better on the big screen owing to its higher bitrate."

Addressing those claims, Google said that Stadia has upheld its end of the bargain by streaming at 4K and 60fps, but that in certain instances developers have chosen to limit the capabilities of their ports (for the time being).

“Stadia streams at 4K and 60 FPS - and that includes all aspects of our graphics pipeline from game to screen: GPU, encoder and Chromecast Ultra all outputting at 4k to 4k TVs, with the appropriate internet connection,” reads the Google statement. 

“Developers making Stadia games work hard to deliver the best streaming experience for every game. Like you see on all platforms, this includes a variety of techniques to achieve the best overall quality. We give developers the freedom of how to achieve the best image quality and framerate on Stadia and we are impressed with what they have been able to achieve for day one.

"We expect that many developers can, and in most cases will, continue to improve their games on Stadia. And because Stadia lives in our data centers, developers are able to innovate quickly while delivering even better experiences directly to you without the need for game patches or downloads."

Ultimately, it looks to be a case of expectations vs. reality, with Google making big promises that have now caused a ruckus after developers opted for more conservative ports that prioritize steady performance.

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[11.25.19]
Senior Game Designer
Chatterbug
Chatterbug — Berlin, Germany
[11.25.19]
Virtual Reality Software Developer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[11.24.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — Emeryville, California, United States
[11.24.19]
Next-Gen Platform Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image