Behaviour Interactive scrapping Deathgarden due to lack of players

November 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Behaviour Interactive is ending development on Deathgarden just over a year after the game launched. 

The multiplayer survival title only hit shelves on August 14, 2018, but it has struggled to attract players leaving Behaviour with no choice but to abandon the project after 15 months and reassign its dev team to other projects. 

Breaking the news in a final letter to the Deathgarden community, the studio explained it had looked into ways it might revitalize the project, but realized that none of them would be successful.

"Witnessing the decreasing player base, we’ve been working on finding solutions: we sought advice, considered many different scenarios, looked at various solutions, but unfortunately, none of them would change the fate of this project," wrote the studio.

"Today, it is with a heavy heart that we’re announcing the end of Deathgarden’s development. To honour the production team’s work, we have decided to give the game a meaningful last breath by finalizing every feature we’ve been working on."

To ensure Deathgarden goes out with a bang, Behaviour will be hosting a “sunset Play with the Devs livestream” on December 12 on Twitch. The game has also been made free as of today, to hopefully bring more players onboard for the final hurrah.

