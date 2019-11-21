Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Level up your live game game with lessons from Supercell's Clash of Clans at GDC!

November 25, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Production

Finnish game dev Supercell has created one of the most enduring and profitable free-to-play mobile games in the world with Clash of Clans, and at GDC 2020 you'll have a unique opportunity to see how Supercell has kept it vital with regular updates and a new Battle Pass system.

So register now for GDC in March and make a note to see "'Clash of Clans': Bigger, Better, Battle Pass", a Design track talk from game lead Eino Joas that promises to reveal the why's and how's of developing Clash of Clans over the past few years.

While implementing a Battle Pass into the game was a pivotal milestone, there's more to the story. This talk focuses on the two-year journey from 2017 to 2019 and sheds light on what changes were introduced into the game, why they were introduced and how they ultimately led to success. Don't miss it!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

