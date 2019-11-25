Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

AirConsole raises $3 million to expand library and reach

November 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: The browser-based game service AirConsole has raised $3 million through a Series A funding round, aiming to bring more games to its platform.

AirConsole hosts a library of casual games playable from web browsers or Android TV, and is working with more TV brands to add AirConsole support. Recent moves have seen it working with the Swiss company SwisscomTV, and the company plans to use this additional cash to forge partnerships with more TV companies and manufacturers.

While more recent efforts in the console-free game platform space like Google Stadia aim for triple-A reach, AirConsole’s focus lies more with social casual games and local multiplayer titles. Currently, the service hosts over 150 games and has racked up 5 million players since getting its start in 2015.

