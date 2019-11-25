Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

November 25, 2019
Battleborn pulled from digital stores, going offline in 2021

Battleborn pulled from digital stores, going offline in 2021

November 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Battleborn publisher 2K Games has announced that Gearbox’s ill-fated hero-shooter will be going offline for good in January 2021, and has already been pulled from digital shelves ahead of the shutdown.

2K says that it is now in the process of gradually sunsetting the game to direct resources to other projects.

As part of that process, Battleborn players will no longer be able to purchase the game’s premium currency after February 24, 2020, though any purchased prior or earned in-game can be spent as usual until the game goes offline.

After that, the next step sees servers shut down in January 2021, and Battleborn as a whole will be rendered entirely unplayable.

Gearbox launched Battleborn back in 2016, a launch window that saw it going head to head with similarly angled hero-shooters like Blizzard’s Overwatch.

The team had already ended active development as of September 2017. At the time, Gearbox said that Battleborn’s servers would remain up for the “foreseeable future,” a point in time that is now just over a year away.

