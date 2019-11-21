Get a job: Join Counterplay Games as a Next-Gen Platform Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Emeryville, California

Counterplay Games is looking for a Next-Gen Platform Engineer responsible for platform development for our PC and Console AAA video game.

Responsibilities:

Implement and maintain systems and tools to support next-gen console platform development

Research, define, extend, and maintain production, build, and patching pipelines

Write clear, maintainable, functional, and usable code

Profile, optimize, refactor, and debug code

Requirements:

Experience with one shipped AAA title on current-gen platforms: PS4, Xbox One, or Switch

Fluent in C++, 3+ years professional programming experience

3+ years game development experience in AAA games

Deep understanding of current-gen console requirements, limitations, certification and best practices

Exceptional skill with data structures, logic and distributed systems

Comfortable with extending and improving an established code base

Pluses:

Experience with shipping a title in Unreal Engine 4

Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, or related degree

Specialist in at least one of these areas: animation, AI, optimization, tools, networking

Interested? Apply now.

