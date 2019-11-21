Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Counterplay Games as a Next-Gen Platform Engineer

November 25, 2019 | By Staff
Next-Gen Platform Engineer, Counterplay Games

Location: Emeryville, California

Counterplay Games is looking for a Next-Gen Platform Engineer responsible for platform development for our PC and Console AAA video game.

Responsibilities:

  • Implement and maintain systems and tools to support next-gen console platform development
  • Research, define, extend, and maintain production, build, and patching pipelines
  • Write clear, maintainable, functional, and usable code
  • Profile, optimize, refactor, and debug code

Requirements:

  • Experience with one shipped AAA title on current-gen platforms: PS4, Xbox One, or Switch
  • Fluent in C++, 3+ years professional programming experience
  • 3+ years game development experience in AAA games
  • Deep understanding of current-gen console requirements, limitations, certification and best practices
  • Exceptional skill with data structures, logic and distributed systems
  • Comfortable with extending and improving an established code base

Pluses:

  • Experience with shipping a title in Unreal Engine 4
  • Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, or related degree
  • Specialist in at least one of these areas: animation, AI, optimization, tools, networking

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

