Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Phil Spencer: VR is isolating, isn't a priority for Project Scarlett

Phil Spencer: VR is isolating, isn't a priority for Project Scarlett

November 26, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 26, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft has no intention of diving headfirst into the virtual reality waters with its next home console, Project Scarlett

Speaking to Stevivor at X019, Xbox chief Phil Spencer explained he has "some issues" with VR, and that Xbox customers simply aren’t clamoring for the technology.

"I have some issues with VR -- it’s isolating and I think of games as a communal, kind of together experience. We’re responding to what our customers are asking for and nobody’s asking for VR," he commented. 

"The vast majority of our customers know if they want a VR experience, there’s places to go get those. We see the volumes of those on PC and other places."

It’s interesting to see Spencer distance the Xbox brand from VR, especially when rivals like Sony and (to a very small extent) Nintendo have already entered the market with the PSVR headset and DIY Labo goggles. Xbox itself has even dabbled in VR promises in the past, at one time saying the Xbox One X would support VR only to pivot away from those plans one year later.

Of course, this doesn’t mean we won’t see Xbox hop on the bandwagon further down the line. Indeed, Spencer admits "we might get there eventually” but quite rightly points out that the technology still has some work to do to win over consumers.

Related Jobs

Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[11.26.19]
Environment Artist
Simutronics Corp
Simutronics Corp — Maryland Heights, Missouri, United States
[11.26.19]
UI/UX Designer
Simutronics Corp
Simutronics Corp — Maryland Heights, Missouri, United States
[11.26.19]
3D Environment Artist
PortalOne, Inc.
PortalOne, Inc. — Oslo, Norway
[11.26.19]
Game Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image