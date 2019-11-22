Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Friday is your last day to submit unique controller games to Alt.Ctrl.GDC 2020!

November 27, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing, GDC, alt ctrl gdc

Just a quick update today that if you're interested in submitting your game to the 2020 Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase, you'd better hurry: the deadline for submissions is this Friday, November 29th!

Organizers are looking for submissions of one-of-a-kind game peripherals, contraptions, and novelties which enhance game experiences and challenge our expectations. From game designers to hackers and makers, anyone with a great idea for a game played with unique, offbeat, and just plain intriguing controllers is invited to submit for inclusion in Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase at GDC 2020!

This will be the seventh annual Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase, and it's always a great place to get feedback on your work and share it with the world. The showcase itself takes place March 18th through the 20th of next year, during the final three days of GDC 2020. If your submission is chosen, your team will be asked to showcase their game to GDC attendees at the Alt.Ctrl.GDC exhibit area; they’ll also receive a pair of Core + Summits Passes and a pair of Expo Plus Passes, for a total of four free passes to GDC 2020.

To give you a clearer picture of what sorts of games are submitted to Alt.Ctrl.GDC, organizers have published a playlist of 60+ Alt.Ctrl.GDC submission videos showcasing many (but certainly not all) of the remarkable games which have been pitched to Alt.Ctrl.GDC over the years.

 

Alt.Ctrl.GDC is just one part of the 2020 Game Developers Conference, which takes place March 16th through March 20th of next year at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center. 

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

GDC and Gamasutra are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

