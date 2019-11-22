Video: Embracing the co-op model in indie games

In this 2019 GDC panel, developers Scott Benson, Ted Anderson, Steve Fillby, Ian Thomas and Bethany Hockenberry discuss life as indie developers, share their experiences forming workers co-ops, and talk about the benefits of the co-op model for small and midsize studios.

It was a great talk that shed light on how the co-op model can work for indies, offering developers practical advice on how to structure their labor and their working relationships in a healthy, productive way.

This is an important and growing trend in games that's rarely discussed in this level of pragmatic detail, so if you missed seeing it at GDC this year take advantage of the fact that the panel is now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

