Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve is clearing out the last of its Steam Controller inventory

Valve is clearing out the last of its Steam Controller inventory

November 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
November 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC

A deep discount on the Steam Controller has popped up alongside other advertised deals in Steam’s Autumn Sale and, as reported by the Verge, Valve has no plans to make more once stock is depleted.

Specifically, the wording used in the Verge’s reporting says “Valve confirms that this is the last batch of these gamepads that will ever be made." Aside from that, Valve itself hasn’t posted much of anything through its official channels about pulling the plug.

A quiet hardware discontinuation isn’t entirely out of character for Valve, however. Physical Steam Link hardware was discontinued earlier this year in favor of apps and homebrew Raspberry Pi kits, with only a brief note on the hardware’s news page as stock started to thin.

The presence of Steam Machines, the SteamOS powered computers Valve announced back in 2014, was silently dialed back on Steam last year as well, so much so that the platform is no longer listed alongside other Valve products like the Steam Link, Steam Controller, Valve Index, or HTC Vive on Steam’s hardware tab.

Some folks online have speculated that a Steam Controller follow-up could be on the way (thanks to a handful of patents that popped up earlier this year) but Valve itself has yet to confirm much of anything surrounding that theory. We've reached out to Valve in the meantime and will update this story with any new details following a reply. 

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.25.19]
QA Tester
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[11.25.19]
VFX Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bubank, CA, California, United States
[11.25.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.25.19]
Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image