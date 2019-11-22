Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Wevr is hiring an Environment Artist

November 26, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Environment Artist, Wevr

Location: Venice, California

When it comes to creating mind blowing immersive experiences Wevr, a pioneering immersive entertainment studio, knows the game! We work hard to create an environment that helps us attract top talent while cultivating a culture with opportunities for our team to continue to thrive.

We hire a mix of artists from seasoned industry veterans to talented rising stars, our goal is to incorporate diversity that garners new perspectives and experiences. We love working with brave artists who thrive in navigating the waters of the ever evolving modern interactive entertainment world.          

We have an exciting, groundbreaking, multiplayer, story driven VR project in the works. We are looking for an Environment Artist to help use make it a reality.

About the Job:

You will be working on a new, unannounced high profile project based on one of the foremost popular IPs in the world. Shipped project experience is preferred, but the right multifaceted and self-motivated artist will be considered. 

About You: 

  • Experienced in creating assets for game-engine ready environments
  • Proficient in modeling and image editing software including Maya and Photoshop
  • An excellent texture artist with an understanding of the standard PBR workflow
  • Demonstrate the ability to work in a variety of realistic urban and natural subject matter
  • Have a basic understanding of integrating assets into Unreal Engine
  • Have 3-5+ years experience working in games or can demonstrate equivalent skill

Our studio:

  • Has flexible hours for those with difficult commutes
  • Be willing to work in Los Angeles (Venice), but remote roles are considered
  • Is dog friendly

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

 

