Google will refund anyone who's already bought latest Stadia Pro games

Google is offering refunds to anyone who’s already purchased the games it just made free through its monthly Stadia Pro subscription.

While all Stadia owners must buy the games they wish to play -- this isn’t a Netflix of games style offering like Xbox Game Pass -- users can get select titles for free each month if they sign up for the monthly $9.99 Stadia Pro package.

At launch, Stadia Pro subscribers were able to nab Destiny 2 and Samurai Showdown free-of-charge, and next month Google is adding Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 to the lineup.

More free games is a good thing on paper, but the issue is some Stadia owners -- all of whom are currently Pro subscribers because of the three-month trial included with the Founder’s Edition -- will have just paid full whack for one or both of those games (after all, the Stadia catalog isn’t brimming with options at the moment).

It’s a curveball Google has evidently anticipated, because upon announcing the latest additions to the Pro roster, the company also revealed anyone who’s already paid for them will be able to apply for a full refund.

"We know that some users have recently purchased these two games for their collection," reads a post on the Stadia blog. "Because of the proximity between the launch of the platform, and the announcement of these titles in Stadia Pro, we're happy to assist you if you'd like to request a refund if you have purchased either or both of these titles, even if it's outside of our normal policy."

It’s worth pointing out that Pro users will only be able to play those titles as long as they maintain their subscription, so anyone planning on dropping the plan after their trial has ended might want to think twice about seeking a refund. Everyone else, however, can find out how to get their money back over on the Stadia support website.