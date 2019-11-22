Come to GDC for a postmortem look at the making of Apex Legends !

Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends is one of the big games of the year, and at GDC 2020 in March the team will share a rare look at how it went from a Titanfall 2 battle royale mode to a hugely popular standalone game.

In a special Design track talk titled "Becoming a Living Legend: An 'Apex Legends' Postmortem" senior game designer Carlos Pineda will go through the development of Apex Legends and explore how Respawn identifies opportunities, both from a product design and a game design standpoint.

This promises to be an informative and practical session, especially for anyone seeking insight on Respawn's development process and how to identify opportunities for innovation within a genre, as well as how introspection can be used to identify and combat a team's blind spots.

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC

