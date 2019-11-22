Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 27, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 27, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 27, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC for a postmortem look at the making of Apex Legends !

Come to GDC for a postmortem look at the making of Apex Legends!

November 27, 2019 | By Staff
November 27, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends is one of the big games of the year, and at GDC 2020 in March the team will share a rare look at how it went from a Titanfall 2 battle royale mode to a hugely popular standalone game.

In a special Design track talk titled "Becoming a Living Legend: An 'Apex Legends' Postmortem" senior game designer Carlos Pineda will go through the development of Apex Legends and explore how Respawn identifies opportunities, both from a product design and a game design standpoint.

This promises to be an informative and practical session, especially for anyone seeking insight on Respawn's development process and how to identify opportunities for innovation within a genre, as well as how introspection can be used to identify and combat a team's blind spots. 

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-growing) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to get the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.26.19]
Encounter Designer
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[11.26.19]
Environment Artist
Snowcastle Games
Snowcastle Games — OSLO, Norway
[11.26.19]
Gameplay Programmer
RMIT University
RMIT University — Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
[11.26.19]
Senior Lecturer, Games (RMIT Melbourne, Australia)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image