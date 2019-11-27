Man of Medan promotion adds free buddy pass to encourage online play

Until Dawn follow-up Man of Medan embraced the couch co-op potential of its predecessor by including a local and online multiplayer mode at launch, and is now offering a free buddy pass on all platforms to encourage more players to give co-op a try.

Developer Supermassive Games is offering a single buddy pass to Man of Medan owners that already own the game or purchase it before January 6, 2020.

That pass can then be handed off to another player, allowing the two parties to remotely play through the game’s story together a single time.

It’s a similar move to what other online co-op games like Wolfenstein: Youngblood have tried in the past and offers a way to introduce online play to players without requiring them or their potential co-op partner to foot the bill for a second copy of the game.