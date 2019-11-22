Learn how Rockstar breathed life into the wildlife of Red Dead Redemption 2 at GDC

The illusion of a living, breathing world full of wildlife was key to the open-world design of Red Dead Redemption 2, and at the 2020 Game Developers Conference you'll have a rare chance to see how the team at Rockstar pulled it off.

In a special Visual Arts track talk titled "Breathing Life into the Wild West: Animating the Animals of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'" animation director Alex O'Dwyer will reveal how the virtual ecosystem of Red Dead Redemption 2 was planned, conceived and delivered.

Expect a behind-the-scenes look that traces the evolution of Red Dead Redemption 2's animals and systems from those in Grand Theft Auto V, with loads of practical insights into Rockstar's production methods, technical solutions (including animal mo-cap anecdotes you're sure to enjoy) and gameplay decisions. Don't skip it!

