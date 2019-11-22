Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 29, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 29, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 29, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn how Rockstar breathed life into the wildlife of Red Dead Redemption 2 at GDC

Learn how Rockstar breathed life into the wildlife of Red Dead Redemption 2 at GDC

November 29, 2019 | By Staff
November 29, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

The illusion of a living, breathing world full of wildlife was key to the open-world design of Red Dead Redemption 2, and at the 2020 Game Developers Conference you'll have a rare chance to see how the team at Rockstar pulled it off.

In a special Visual Arts track talk titled "Breathing Life into the Wild West: Animating the Animals of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'" animation director Alex O'Dwyer will reveal how the virtual ecosystem of Red Dead Redemption 2 was planned, conceived and delivered.

Expect a behind-the-scenes look that traces the evolution of Red Dead Redemption 2's animals and systems from those in Grand Theft Auto V, with loads of practical insights into Rockstar's production methods, technical solutions (including animal mo-cap anecdotes you're sure to enjoy) and gameplay decisions.  Don't skip it!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Futureplay Games
Futureplay Games — Helsinki, Finland
[11.28.19]
Senior Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.27.19]
Camera Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.27.19]
UI Artist
Wevr
Wevr — Los Angeles, California, United States
[11.27.19]
Audio Designer / Implementer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image