Come to GDC 2020 for an inside look at Astroneer 's crafting system overhaul

Come to GDC 2020 for an inside look at Astroneer's crafting system overhaul

December 2, 2019 | By Staff
December 2, 2019 | By Staff
It's never been more important for game makers to understand the nuances of updating live games, and at the Game Developers Conference in March the Astroneer team will offer their own advice on how to do it gracefully.

In a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "Mining Your Own Design: Crafting the Crafting System in 'Astroneer'", System Era Softworks' Aaron Biddlecom and Elijah O'Rear will reveal how the team at System Era Softworks overhauled Astroneer's crafting system (reliant on diegetic inventory) in the Early Access update before launch

Notably, the pair plan to walk through the process of deepening their understanding of the game's existing design, and how it allowed them to make extensive changes without destabilizing Astroneer. They'll also discuss the stumbling blocks encountered along the way, how they overcame them, and how the feature fared looking back.

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

