Come to GDC 2020 for an inside look at Astroneer 's crafting system overhaul

It's never been more important for game makers to understand the nuances of updating live games, and at the Game Developers Conference in March the Astroneer team will offer their own advice on how to do it gracefully.

In a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "Mining Your Own Design: Crafting the Crafting System in 'Astroneer'", System Era Softworks' Aaron Biddlecom and Elijah O'Rear will reveal how the team at System Era Softworks overhauled Astroneer's crafting system (reliant on diegetic inventory) in the Early Access update before launch

Notably, the pair plan to walk through the process of deepening their understanding of the game's existing design, and how it allowed them to make extensive changes without destabilizing Astroneer. They'll also discuss the stumbling blocks encountered along the way, how they overcame them, and how the feature fared looking back.

