Super Mario Maker 2's first big update brings new mode, playable Link

A recent update to Nintendo’s DIY game Super Mario Maker 2 brings a Legend of Zelda themed power-up into the fray but, unlike the costumes in the original Mario Maker, the new look remixes how the game itself can be played.

The addition of a playable Link to Super Mario Maker 2 isn’t quite a full-fledged Legend of Zelda-flavored Maker game, but the weapons and tools usable when playing as Link are a departure from the standard skills and power-ups typically used to play through Mario levels, as outlined in the video above.

A handful of other new in-game elements are due to appear in the update as well, including new enemy types and a new speed run competition mode. It’s also the first major content update to hit Super Mario Maker 2 in the six months it’s been out, a notable departure from the more frequent pace Nintendo kept up with the first Super Mario Maker for the 3DS back in 2015.