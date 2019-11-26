Video: Breathing life into the machines of Horizon Zero Dawn

In this 2018 GDC session, Guerrilla Games' Richard Oud discusses what it took for the team to create the mechanical beasts of Horizon Zero Dawn from scratch.

It was a fascinating talk because Oud explained the process from pre-production and prototyping, all the way to the final polish of the characters, reference, motion style, workflow, animation-tech and AI behavior. Along the way, he shared a smorgasbord of practical lessons learned that can be applied to other projects.

The robotic beasts of Horizon Zero Dawn were strikingly lifelike examples of high-quality game animation, so if yo didn't get a chance to see Oud's talk live make sure to catch it now that it's free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

