Remember, the 2020 GDC Film Festival submissions close Friday!

Hey filmmakers, just a quick reminder that submissions for the 2020 GDC Film Festival are still open -- but only until this Friday, December 6th!

This is an important celebration to participate in because the GDC Film Festival is one of the first ever documentary and narrative film fests focused on the art and culture of video games.

It's a great place to showcase your work, but you must hurry; until Friday, organizers are seeking submissions from video game documentarians (in particular) as well as other filmmakers creating works that feature video games in a significant way.

This 3rd Annual GDC Film Festival will take place at the Yerba Buena Center For The Arts' Screening Room - directly adjacent to the Moscone Center - from Monday, March 16th to Wednesday, March 18th during GDC 2020.

Screenings will be open to all GDC 2020 pass-holders on a first-come, first-served basis. Across the three days a wide range of documentaries and other filmed material based around the video game medium will be screened, some for the very first time!

The Festival will include onstage Q&As with film-makers, and game producer/designer and journalist Mathew Kumar (Indivisible, Sound Shapes) will be MC-ing the festival and co-programming the featured films. As mentioned, organizers are seeking submissions from video game documentaries (in particular) and other films that feature video games in a major way, to augment films invited to present at the Festival.

Please submit using the provided form before this Friday, December 6th. Selected films will be displayed at the Festival and the filmmakers will receive 2 GDC Conference + Summits Passes and 2 Expo+ Passes to the event in San Francisco next March. You are not required to be present at GDC for your film to be shown.

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech