Riot Games to pay $10 million in gender discrimination settlement

Riot Games to pay $10 million in gender discrimination settlement

December 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
The settlement of a class-action lawsuit over allegations of discrimination at League of Legends developer Riot Games will see the studio paying out $10 million to women that worked at the studio in the past five or so years.

It was announced earlier this year that the case would end in settlement, and documents spotted by the Los Angeles Times today offer an additional look at what that settlement now entails. 

The lawsuit at the core of the issue accused the studio of “creating, encouraging, and maintaining a work environment that exposes its female employees to discrimination, harassment, and retaliation on the basis of their gender or sex."

It was first filed back in 2018, shortly after a story on Kotaku dove into Riot’s worrisome studio culture, and was at the center of company walkouts earlier this year as Riot Games moved to impose forced arbitration rather than resolve the suit in court.

News of the settlement first broke in August, with a statement from Riot Games saying it opted to settle out of a "commitment to owning our past, and to healing the company so that we can move forward together." The settlement detailed in the filings picked up today has been agreed to by both sides of the dispute, and will be finalized following the court's approval. 

Along with offering a payment to women that were employed at Riot Games from November 2014 to the date the settlement is finalized, the filing also notes that the studio will review its pay, promotion, and hiring practices to ensure fairness, hire a chief diversity officer (a step fulfilled earlier this year), and create employee-led groups to hold the company accountable.

