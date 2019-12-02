Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 2, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 2, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 2, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Quantic Dream on the hook for €7,000 for allowing vulgar images to circulate

Quantic Dream on the hook for €7,000 for allowing vulgar images to circulate

December 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream has been ordered by a French court to pay an ex-employee a total of €7,000 (~$7,753) for allowing vulgar images of that employee to be circulated within the studio according to a report on the matter from the French publication Le Monde

“By remaining passive in the face of this more than questionable practice, which can not be justified by the ‘humorous’ spirit prevailing in society, the employer has committed a breach of the security obligation [vis-à-vis its employees],” reads a translated quote from the judge.

The ex-employee also sought to receive wrongful termination status for their departure, a label that can be granted if an employee is found to have left a studio due to deteriorating working conditions or retaliation, but in this case no such ruling was granted.

Four employees in total departed Quantic Dream over photoshopped images that the judge in this latest case described as “homophobic, misogynistic, racist, or deeply vulgar,” acts that became largely came to light due to an earlier story published by Le Monde accusing Quantic Dream of fostering a toxic workplace. Of those four, only one employee had their wrongful termination granted in a case that concluded last summer.

Quantic Dream, required in this latest ruling to pay €5,000 (~$5,538) to the ex-employee plus €2,000 (~$2,215) for legal fees, has released a statement saying it has no plans to appeal the judgment.  

 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[12.01.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — Emeryville, California, United States
[12.01.19]
Next-Gen Platform Engineer
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — Emeryville, California, United States
[12.01.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.29.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image