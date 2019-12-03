Apple has named the best iOS games of 2019

The omniscient souls over at Apple have revealed their picks for the best iOS apps and games of 2019, and some familiar names have made the grade.

Looking specifically at the Best Games of 2019 (sorry, app makers), Sky: Children of the Light was named iPhone Game of the Year, meaning Journey and Flower developer thatgamecompany has another trophy for its cabinet.

Hyper Light Drifter took home the prize for iPad Game of the Year for deftly blending dreamlike exploration with fight-for-your-life survival elements, and the artistically inspired puzzle-platormer Gris was named Mac Game of the Year.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap was handed the Apple TV Game of the Year award for faithfully re-inventing a beloved classic, and Sayonara Wild Hearts rounded off the list of winners after being named Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

Glancing back at the year in games, Apple suggested the main trend in 2019 was "blockbusters reimagined," and noted that over the past 12 months we’ve seen major franchises like Mario Kart, Gears of War, and The Elder Scrolls shuffle over to mobile screens.

"This year, game developers worldwide burst onto iOS with a wave of world-renowned brands, all featuring leading-edge technology, bold design and innovative features that delivered a level of depth and quality never thought possible on mobile," wrote the company.

"Hits like Mario Kart Tour and Dr. Mario World, Minecraft Earth, Pokémon Masters, Assassin’s Creed Rebellion, Gears POP!, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Alien: Blackout, and Call of Duty: Mobile aren’t mere remakes or tributes -- they are original releases that breathed new life into the most beloved franchises in gaming history."

To find out which apps Apple reckons are a cut above the rest, you can check out the full list of winners right here.