Newsbrief: Persona 5 has topped 3.2 million sales worldwide, according to developer Atlus.

Breaking the news in a short press release (translated by Gemastu), the studio also revealed the visually striking RPG has sold 400,000 units in Japan alone.

The initially launched for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in Japan in September 2016. It eventually made its way to the U.S. and Europe in April 2017, and had sold 2.7 million copies globally as of April this year.