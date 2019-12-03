Over 450 million PlayStation home consoles have been sold in 25 years

The PlayStation family of home consoles have sold over 450 million units since the original PlayStation launched 25 years ago.

Sony, which is currently celebrating the original console’s 25th birthday with an old fashioned knees-up, announced the milestone on Twitter, and said that figure comprises PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4 sales as of November 7, 2019.

For those of you wondering how those sales have been accumulated over the years, we know the PlayStation 4 has sold over 102.8 million units worldwide.

The PlayStation 3, meanwhile, managed to shift around 84 million units during its time in the spotlight, which is someway behind the PlayStation 2 massive lifetime sales total of 155 million units.

As for the real slim shady, the original PlayStation sold around 105.5 million units during its 11-year lifespan, paving the way for the generations to come. What a trooper.

Those of you who’re good with numbers will have noticed those sales don’t quite make 450 million, but that just means more PlayStation 4s have been sold since July -- and not that we’re bad at math.