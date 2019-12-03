Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 3, 2019
Google Play names Call of Duty: Mobile as best Android game of 2019

Google Play names Call of Duty: Mobile as best Android game of 2019

December 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Call of Duty: Mobile has walked away as both Google’s pick and the users’ choice for best overall game on the Android storefront Google Play, alongside a nod as one of the best competitive games on the platform as well.

Beyond just noting the top game, Google Play’s Best of 2019 rankings take a look at best completive, best indie, best casual, and best innovative categories alongside the overall best in show award as well, offering a look at five standout titles in each category from this year’s nominees.

Call of Duty is now notably one of the few Activision Blizzard franchises to make the jump into the lucrative mobile market so far, though the series’ mobile debut has now landed the game a mention on both Google Play and the App Store Best of 2019 roundups.

A rundown of Google's winners (in alphabetical order) can be found just below, while more details on each and the reasoning behind their selection can be found over on the full Google Play rankings for each.

Best Competitive Games

  • Brawl Stars (Supercell)
  • Call of Duty: Mobile (Activision Publishing)
  • Rumble Stars Football (Frogmind)
  • Tacticool – 5v5 shooter (Panzerdog)
  • Tennis Clash: 3D Sports – Free Multiplayer Games (Wildlife Studios)

Best Indie Games

  • Ailment (BeardyBirdGames)
  • Chuchel (Amanita Design)
  • Grimvalor (Direlight)
  • Stardew Valley (Chucklefish Limited)
  • Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery (Kiary games)

Best Casual Games

  • Angry Birds Dream Blast (Rovio)
  • Diner Dash Adventures (Glu)
  • Golf Peaks (Afterburn)
  • Mario Kart Tour (Nintendo)
  • Vineyard Valley: Match & Blast Puzzle Design Game (Jam City)

Best Innovative Games

  • Archero (Habby)
  • Assassin’s Creed Rebellion: Adventure RPG (Ubisoft)
  • Auto Chess (Dragonest Game)
  • The Elder Scrolls: Blades (Bethesda Softworks)
  • Minit (DevolverDigital)

