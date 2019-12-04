Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 4, 2019
Chat with the team behind Superliminal at 6PM EST

December 4, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
As the year starts to wind down, a few truly excellent and innovative games are still slipping onto the market, one of them being the perspective puzzler Superliminal from developer Pillow Castle Games. Out on the Epic Game Store as of a few weeks ago, Superliminal plays like a spiritual successor to Portal, trading 4-dimensional physics logic for 6th-dimensional dream logic. 

Today at 6PM EST on the GDC Twitch channel, Pillow Castle Games' Albert Shih will be dropping by to discuss the design and development of Superliminal, taking questions from chat and breaking down the game's perspective-driven puzzles. If you've got questions for Shih, be sure to drop by Twitch chat and ask away! 

And for more game developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel

