Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

XR Games raises £1.5 million for new projects and staff

XR Games raises £1.5 million for new projects and staff

December 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

UK-based virtual reality developer XR Games has raised £1.5 million (~$1.95 million) from both new and existing investors to fuel new hires and the development of new projects.

Part of those future plans includes working alongside film studios for those new projects, as it has previously for its latest release The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure.

The round was led by Praetura Ventures, an investment that the company’s director Mark Lyons says in a statement was encouraged by the studio’s track record with past partnerships and a desire to support the company as VR continues to advance.

“It’s our mission to provide businesses just like XR with the finance and support they need to deliver great things and that XR Games will firmly establish a foothold at the forefront of the VR gaming industry,” says Lyons.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.03.19]
Lead Character Rigger
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.03.19]
Character Rigging Supervisor
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.03.19]
Environment Outsource Review Artist
Snowcastle Games
Snowcastle Games — OSLO, Norway
[12.03.19]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image