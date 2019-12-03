XR Games raises £1.5 million for new projects and staff

UK-based virtual reality developer XR Games has raised £1.5 million (~$1.95 million) from both new and existing investors to fuel new hires and the development of new projects.

Part of those future plans includes working alongside film studios for those new projects, as it has previously for its latest release The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure.

The round was led by Praetura Ventures, an investment that the company’s director Mark Lyons says in a statement was encouraged by the studio’s track record with past partnerships and a desire to support the company as VR continues to advance.

“It’s our mission to provide businesses just like XR with the finance and support they need to deliver great things and that XR Games will firmly establish a foothold at the forefront of the VR gaming industry,” says Lyons.