Get a job: Snowcastle is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

Location: Oslo, Norway

Snowcastle is looking for a talented, versatile and passionate Gameplay programmer to join its code team in Oslo, Norway. This is an exciting time to join Snowcastle as we are in the early stages of development of a new project. As well as being the author of several gameplay systems, the successful candidate will have a significant say in the technical direction of the project.

Requirements:

BSc – MSc in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience

2+ years of C++ programming experience

Experience of working in the Unreal 4 Engine

Strong programming generalist with willingness to contribute in many areas

Demonstrable experience of working in a dev team or have shipped a title

Comfortable working within an established code base and conforming to existing code standards and best practices

Working knowledge of 3d Math/ trigonometry

Demonstrate a passion for computer games

Strong communication skills (English is our working language)

Pluses:

Experience with at least one shipped title, preferably on consoles

Experience working with networking code.

Experience in AI systems

