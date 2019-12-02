Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Snowcastle is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

December 3, 2019 | By Staff
Gameplay Programmer, Snowcastle

Location: Oslo, Norway

Snowcastle is looking for a talented, versatile and passionate Gameplay programmer to join its code team in Oslo, Norway. This is an exciting time to join Snowcastle as we are in the early stages of development of a new project. As well as being the author of several gameplay systems, the successful candidate will have a significant say in the technical direction of the project. 

Requirements:

  • BSc – MSc in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience
  • 2+ years of C++ programming experience 
  • Experience of working in the Unreal 4 Engine
  • Strong programming generalist with willingness to contribute in many areas
  • Demonstrable experience of working in a dev team or have shipped a title 
  • Comfortable working within an established code base and conforming to existing code standards and best practices
  • Working knowledge of 3d Math/ trigonometry
  • Demonstrate a passion for computer games
  • Strong communication skills (English is our working language)

Pluses:

  • Experience with at least one shipped title, preferably on consoles
  • Experience working with networking code.
  • Experience in AI systems

Interested? Apply now.

