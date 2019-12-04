Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 4, 2019
December 4, 2019
December 4, 2019
Nintendo and Tencent have set a launch date for the Switch in China

December 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo and Tencent have finally set a launch date for the Switch in China, and it’s sooner than you might expect. 

In a rather brief press release, Nintendo announced it’ll be bringing the Switch to the Chinese market on December 10 at the suggested retail price of 2,099 yuan ($298).

The news has been a long time coming, with Nintendo and Tencent having gained approval to distribute the console in the region back in April.

During a press event attended by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, Nintendo revealed the Switch will come bundled with New Super Mario Bros. U -- which is currently the only Switch title approved for sale in China -- and include a one year warranty. 

The company reassured prospective buyers that other titles will be approved for sale soon -- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey can already be pre-ordered -- and will be joined by locally developed games such as ICEY and Chinese Parents

A number of triple-A partners have also been tapped up to fill out the software line-up, including the Tencent-owned Next Studios. As we already knew, Tencent will operate the local servers for the console's online services, and will also add eShop support for the popular WeChat Pay system.

