Peripheral maker Logitech pledges to become carbon neutral by 2030

December 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Video game peripheral maker Logitech has pledged to combat climate change by becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The company said it will curb its carbon footprint by supporting the 1.5°C goal, which aims to prevent the global temperature rising by more than 1.5 degrees by 2050, and will also ensure its powered exclusively by renewable electricity by 2030.

Logitech already draws 75 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, meaning its well on its way to hitting that target, while its manufacturing plant in China is also certified carbon neutral. 

The company also explained every single one of its gaming products have already been certified carbon neutral, but it intends to do even more by "integrating environmental impact assessments into new product designs." 

"Already the company has converted to sustainable packaging on multiple new Logitech G and MX Master 3 products, started to introduce recycled plastic in its mice, keyboards, and webcams, and removed PVC from new product cables and feasible external parts," it explained in a press release. 

"We are making a pledge to future generations that we will use our leadership in design not only to create a great customer experience but to do so in a way that is sustainable for the planet. We want to leave our mark on the future. We know that mark can be positive or negative, depending on the large and small decisions we make every day."

This isn’t the first time a games company has addressed the need for climate action. Earlier this year a number of major players including Sony, Microsoft, Twitch, Ubisoft, Supercell, and Google Stadia all committed to working alongside the UN to help tackle the issue.

