Pathfinder: Kingmaker dev Owlcat Games raises $1 million to fund new project

The recently independent studio Owlcat Games has raised $1 million in funding for its next project, the freshly announced Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

That project, announced earlier today, marks both the Moscow-based studio’s first game as an independent studio and its second title based on the tabletop RPG Pathfinder.

“We believe in the huge potential of the Eastern European PC/console game development market, and we are proud to be working with Owlcat Games, backing the latest generation of up-and-coming gaming studios in the CIS,” reads a statement from investor GEM Capital’s head of gaming investments Roman Gurskiy.

Along with contributions for GEM Capital’s game development investment fund, the round was co-led by MRGV, an investment arm of former Owlcat parent company My.Games. The two officially split last month, but the arrangement saw My.Games pledging to remain Owlcat’s strategic partner and investor moving forward.