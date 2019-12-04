Nintendo sold over 830,000 Switch consoles during Thanksgiving week alone

Over 830,000 Nintendo Switch consoles were sold in the United States last week, making for the system’s best overall sales week in its nearly 3 years out in the wild.

Those numbers come straight from Nintendo itself, and kick the console’s lifetime sales in the Americas to 17.5 million units. Last we heard, the Switch had sold somewhere over 15 million units in North America, as of mid-October.

Nintendo attributes this surge in Switch demand to a suite of attractive Black Friday bundles advertised that week, the recent launch of the portable-only Nintendo Switch Lite, and the console’s expansive game library. Both recent and older releases hit sales milestones over the holiday week as well.

Nintendo specifically calls out that the latest Pokemon games, Pokemon Sword and Shield, have sold a combined 3 million copies in just the Americas. Before Thanksgiving week, Nintendo’s last mention of Sword and Shield sales had the games at 2 million sold in the US and 6 million sold globally after its first two days out.

For older games featuring a certain mustached Nintendo mascot, and looking at sales in the Americas, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has now sold 8.5 million units, followed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with 8 million sold, and Super Mario Odyssey with 6.5 million sold.