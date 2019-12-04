Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo sold over 830,000 Switch consoles during Thanksgiving week alone

Nintendo sold over 830,000 Switch consoles during Thanksgiving week alone

December 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Over 830,000 Nintendo Switch consoles were sold in the United States last week, making for the system’s best overall sales week in its nearly 3 years out in the wild.

Those numbers come straight from Nintendo itself, and kick the console’s lifetime sales in the Americas to 17.5 million units. Last we heard, the Switch had sold somewhere over 15 million units in North America, as of mid-October.

Nintendo attributes this surge in Switch demand to a suite of attractive Black Friday bundles advertised that week, the recent launch of the portable-only Nintendo Switch Lite, and the console’s expansive game library. Both recent and older releases hit sales milestones over the holiday week as well.

Nintendo specifically calls out that the latest Pokemon games, Pokemon Sword and Shield, have sold a combined 3 million copies in just the Americas. Before Thanksgiving week, Nintendo’s last mention of Sword and Shield sales had the games at 2 million sold in the US and 6 million sold globally after its first two days out.

For older games featuring a certain mustached Nintendo mascot, and looking at sales in the Americas, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has now sold 8.5 million units, followed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with 8 million sold, and Super Mario Odyssey with 6.5 million sold.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.03.19]
Encounter Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.03.19]
Environment Outsource Review Artist
Snowcastle Games
Snowcastle Games — OSLO, Norway
[12.03.19]
Gameplay Programmer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.02.19]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image