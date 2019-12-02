Video: A game dev's guide to designing games with social impact

In this 2019 GDC talk, Abiding Bridge's Elizabeth Maler presents her innovative ways of designing, writing and playtesting social impact games, and gives advice on how to ensure their ability to change lives. â€‹

It was a great talk about an under-discussed topic in the game industry, one Maler peppered with lots of practical examples that fellow game devs could take learnings and inspiration from.

If you missed seeing it live, or just want to refresh your memory, take advantage of the fact that Maler's talk is now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.