Get a job: Schell Games is hiring an Experienced Graphics Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Schell Games is a highly talented group of artists, programmers, producers, and game designers led by game industry veteran Jesse Schell. We're the largest full-service education and entertainment game development company in the United States. Since 2002, we've worked with world-class clients and partners to create interactive experiences that engage and inspire players of all ages across all platforms. Presently, we are focused on virtual reality, augmented reality, location-based experiences, and social games.

Do you like to work on innovative projects in a motivating, friendly atmosphere? Would you agree that games can engage and inspire?

If you answered "YES!" to both questions, you might be a fit for our studio!

GRAPHICS ENGINEER

With expertise in all areas of game programming, our engineers are adept at writing code from scratch as well as working with middleware and existing tools. Our flexibility allows us to partner with our clients to determine the best technology plan that enables the successful execution of each project.

We are seeking an experienced Graphics Programmer to be a key contributor to our team. At Schell, you will have an opportunity to help build and create a rendering pipeline from the ground up and help set the vision for how our graphics should look and feel. You will be responsible for designing, developing and maintaining both high level and low-level graphics-related systems in partnership with artists and designers. You will also stay on top of new industry trends and updates to game engines used by the studio. We are in particular looking for a render generalist with an aesthetic eye who can work closely with our artists to make our worlds come to life.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

Serve as a technical expert on topics such as optimization, multi-threaded programming, and hardware capabilities

Profiling/Optimization of CPU and GPU

Create clean, efficient, and well-tested code

Collaborate with multi-discipline teams in order to establish budgets for art assets and design concepts, along with serving as liaison to non-engineering disciplines

Develop and implement new and existing rendering techniques

Implement efficient and stunning industry-defining visuals

DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

Experience with Unreal Engine 4 required

Experience with Unity preferred

Excellent 3D math skills (linear algebra, vector math)

Strong graphics background with a Technical Artist mindset

Strong knowledge of C and C++ programming languages

Strong knowledge of industry-standard graphics APIs (DirectX, OpenGL, libGCM, Gnm Library)

Self-motivated individual with excellent problem-solving skills

Desire to understand hardware at a low level

Good oral and written communication skills

Knowledge of shader programming languages (PSSL/HLSL/GLSL/Cg) *Preferred*

Experience with GPGPU or Compute Shaders *Preferred*

B.S. in Computer Science and/or Mathematics or equivalent work experience

Candidate selected for this position will be subject to standard employment verification and criminal background check upon offer of contingent employment.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.