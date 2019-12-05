Watch a breakdown of Superliminal's perspective-driven puzzles

Superliminal, out a few weeks ago on the Epic Games Store, is a fascinating perspective-driven game in the vein of Portal, where players use their position relative to an object to shrink and grow their sizes in order to solve puzzles.

Yesterday on the GDC Twitch channel, lead designer Albert Shih dropped by to break down the puzzle design of Superliminal and share some of the lessons learned over the game's 6-year development cycle. If you're curious about what it takes to evolve a singularly unique mechanic into a full suite of puzzles or want to know more about teaching players how to interact with complex new ideas, you can now watch the full conversation in the video above!

And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.