Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch a breakdown of Superliminal's perspective-driven puzzles

December 5, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
December 5, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Superliminal, out a few weeks ago on the Epic Games Store, is a fascinating perspective-driven game in the vein of Portal, where players use their position relative to an object to shrink and grow their sizes in order to solve puzzles. 

Yesterday on the GDC Twitch channel, lead designer Albert Shih dropped by to break down the puzzle design of Superliminal and share some of the lessons learned over the game's 6-year development cycle. If you're curious about what it takes to evolve a singularly unique mechanic into a full suite of puzzles or want to know more about teaching players how to interact with complex new ideas, you can now watch the full conversation in the video above! 

And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[12.05.19]
Senior Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.04.19]
Camera Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.04.19]
UI Artist
Wevr
Wevr — Los Angeles, California, United States
[12.04.19]
Audio Designer / Implementer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image