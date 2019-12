Newsbrief: Avakin Life developer Lockwood Publishing has closed its Leamington Spa studio, but plans to expand its offices in Nottingham and Newcastle in 2020.

Confirming the news to GamesIndustry.biz, the UK company explained it only had four employees working in Leamington, all of whom were offered the chance to move over to Nottingham -- although the small team elected not to relocate despite "a great conversation" with the studio.

The decision means Lockwood now has two studios in the UK, and one international office based in Lithuania.