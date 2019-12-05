Layoffs as mobile developer Gameloft closes UK office

French mobile developer Gameloft has shut down its UK branch, resulting in an unspecified number of layoffs.
The studio’s managing director John-Paul Burke broke the news on Linkedin, explaining that the London office closed its doors last week.
Gameloft is best known for working on popular mobile franchises like Asphalt, Modern Combat, and Nova. The company was acquired by French media conglomerate Vivendi in 2016 after a protracted, but ultimately successful, hostile takeover.
"Unfortunately last week we closed Gameloft UK. What an amazing time we had there. For me as someone who has been playing Gameloft games from 2005 it was a dream job and I thank them for the opportunity," reads a post from Burke.
"It gave me a fantastic platform and took me to beautiful cities and worked with amazing clients and colleagues. We had tremendous success and now it is on to the next exciting challenge. I would like to thank […] all the team members we had the honor to work with over the last few years."
We’ve reached out to Gameloft for more information on the closure.
Update: Gameloft has issued a statement to Gamasutra on the closure, noting that its advertising and distribution dealings in the UK market ultimately weren't robust enough to justify a local office, and that it is working with those affected following the closure. That full statement can be found below:
As a company, we need to adapt our resources capacities and proceed with adjustments, in light of the fast-changing industry. In the B2B space, Gameloft is focusing its strategy on high added-value solutions such as tailored advertising solutions for brands and is focusing on a selection of priority markets. We are adjusting and redeploying our commercial network to reflect our priorities, and we have decided to create business hubs and rely on the most dynamic regions. This is unfortunately leading to the closure of our London commercial office. We are working with all employees, on a case by case basis, to find the best way to handle their situation in accordance with local employment regulations.
We will continue serving the UK market for both our ads & distribution businesses from other European offices, as unfortunately, the level of business generated across both activities over the past 2-3 years no longer justifies to maintain a local presence for this market.
We are creating business hubs and rely on the most dynamic regions to support our partners, and this way ensure that our commercial network, the biggest of any mobile game publishers, keeps bringing a unique support to game developers, mobile carriers and brands.