Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Layoffs as mobile developer Gameloft closes UK studio

Layoffs as mobile developer Gameloft closes UK studio

December 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
December 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

French mobile developer Gameloft has shut down its UK branch resulting in an unspecified number of layoffs.

The studio’s managing director John-Paul Burke broke the news on Linkedin, explaining that the London office closed its doors last week. 

Gameloft is best known for working on popular mobile franchises like Asphalt, Modern Combat, and Nova. The company was acquired by French media conglomerate Vivendi in 2016 after a protracted, but ultimately successful, hostile takeover.

"Unfortunately last week we closed Gameloft UK. What an amazing time we had there. For me as someone who has been playing Gameloft games from 2005 it was a dream job and I thank them for the opportunity," reads a post from Burke.

"It gave me a fantastic platform and took me to beautiful cities and worked with amazing clients and colleagues. We had tremendous success and now it is on to the next exciting challenge. I would like to thank […] all the team members we had the honor to work with over the last few years."

We’ve reached out to Gameloft for more information on the closure.

Related Jobs

Romero Games
Romero Games — Galway, Ireland
[12.05.19]
Senior 3D Environment Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.05.19]
Principal Writer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[12.05.19]
Senior Game Designer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[12.05.19]
Senior Game Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image