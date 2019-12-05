Kongregate acquires mobile and browser battle royale shooter Surviv.io

U.S. publisher and game portal Kongregate has acquired top-down battle royale shooter Surviv.io for an undisclosed fee.

The deal will see Kongregate take over development of the title, which has apparently attracted and retained "tens of millions" of players since 2017, so it can design and implement new features "for years to come."

It’s the second game the company has purchased in recent months, with it having also picked up free-to-play MMORPG Bit Heroes back in July.

"Surviv.io marks our second acquisition in which we have acquired the game, the IP, and taken over operations," commented Kongregate general manager of live operations, Patrick Moran.

"In 2020, we will continue this strategy of acquiring titles with strong organic communities and lasting power. This allows developers to focus their time and attention on their next hit title, and ensure their community is supported for years into the future."