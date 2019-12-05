Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 5, 2019
December 5, 2019
CD Projekt Red ending Gwent console support to focus on PC and mobile

December 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
CD Projekt Red is backing away from the console versions of Gwent, a decision made one year after the game’s console launch. Current plans see the game remaining online until September 2020, but with limited functionality as it nudges players toward other platforms.

The decision itself falls shortly after Gwent launched for iOS, and CD Projekt Red explains that part of the reason console support is on the chopping block stems from fears the studio wouldn’t be able to tackle feature parity on mobile, PC, and console with so many versions in the mix.

“Considering that PC and mobile are the most popular platforms among Gwent players, we have made a tough decision: to discontinue support of console versions of the game,” writes CD Projekt Red.

The shutdown itself is set for September 6, 2020. Up until that point, CD Projekt won’t launch new features for the PC version, let players make real-money purchases, or allow cross-platform matchmaking.

Players that have invested time and money into the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will have the option to migrate that progress to another version of the game via their account on CD Projekt’s GOG platform. However, that option is only available for players that haven’t made progress on PC or mobile versions of the game already.

