Video: How Eve Online addressed exploit abuse with customer care

In this 2018 GDC talk, CCP Games' David Einarsson discusses the handling of an impactful exploit in EVE Online and the many challenges entailed therein.

What's interesting about his postmortem of how CCP handled players abusing this exploit is the ways in which the studio tried to maintain honest and open communication, even as it meted out punishment. CCP managed to receive highly positive community sentiment from the players negatively affected by the punitive actions following the investigation, and Einarsson's talk aimed to inspire devs to improve communication during conflict resolution, for the benefit of the player community.

If you haven't seen it yet, take advantage of the fact that it's now freely available to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

