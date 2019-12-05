Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 5, 2019
Minecraft beats Fortnite and GTA as YouTube's most-watched game of 2019

December 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC, Social/Online

YouTube’s 2019 Rewind roundup shares a peek at the most popular video games featured in videos on the platform, sandwiched between ASMR and K-pop clips in the full video here.

By YouTube’s own count, Mojang’s sandbox builder Minecraft reigns supreme as the most viewed video game on the platform during 2019, with over 100.2 views across videos featuring the now decade-old game.

Even Epic Games’ Fortnite is several billion views behind Minecraft. For 2019, Fortnite claimed second place with 60.9 billion views. In third place for the year is Grand Theft Auto with 36.9 billion views, likely thanks in no small part to the Grand Theft Auto Online mode which has kept the game as a top earner for Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive for years now.

Garena Free Fire, a mobile-only battle royale game from Garena-owned developer 111dots Studio, takes fourth with 29.9 billion views, followed by the sandbox game platform Roblox with 29.6 billion views. 

