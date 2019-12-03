Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The GDC Vision track is back with a fresh look at Tron's cultural legacy

The GDC Vision track is back with a fresh look at Tron's cultural legacy

December 6, 2019 | By Staff
December 6, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Design, GDC

As you make your end-of-year preparations and look to the future, GDC 2020 organizers are working hard to organize a lineup of exciting and thought-provoking sessions for the GDC Vision Track, a series of unique talks exploring the impact and future of the game industry!

Notably, author and design historian Tim Lapetino will be at GDC 2020 to deliver a Vision track talk on "The 'Tron' Effect", a fresh talk about how Disney's '82 classic Tron continues to influence the zeitgeist across video games, pop culture, and beyond.

Expect to have a great time and walk out with a deeper understanding of how the film was influenced by early video games and computers, and in turn, birthed its own original video games, design tropes, pioneering CGI work, and generations of pop culture influence. Lapetino will unpack the influence of Tron in arcades, home computers, and visual culture nearly 40 years after its release.

Catch this and many other great sessions at GDC 2020, which runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

East Carolina University
East Carolina University — Greenville, North Carolina, United States
[12.06.19]
Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin , California, United States
[12.05.19]
Systems Designers
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[12.05.19]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.05.19]
Principal Writer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image