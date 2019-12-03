The GDC Vision track is back with a fresh look at Tron's cultural legacy

As you make your end-of-year preparations and look to the future, GDC 2020 organizers are working hard to organize a lineup of exciting and thought-provoking sessions for the GDC Vision Track, a series of unique talks exploring the impact and future of the game industry!

Notably, author and design historian Tim Lapetino will be at GDC 2020 to deliver a Vision track talk on "The 'Tron' Effect", a fresh talk about how Disney's '82 classic Tron continues to influence the zeitgeist across video games, pop culture, and beyond.

Expect to have a great time and walk out with a deeper understanding of how the film was influenced by early video games and computers, and in turn, birthed its own original video games, design tropes, pioneering CGI work, and generations of pop culture influence. Lapetino will unpack the influence of Tron in arcades, home computers, and visual culture nearly 40 years after its release.

Catch this and many other great sessions at GDC 2020, which runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC

