Review aggregator site GameRankings is shutting down

GameRankings is closing down for good, ending the site’s 20-year run as a review score aggregator for video game reviews published across print and online publications.

Starting December 9, the GameRankings website will instead redirect to fellow review aggregator Metacritic, a sister site alongside the likes of GameSpot and GameFAQs under parent company CBS Interactive. Following that, the entirety of the GameRankings team is set to continue on over on Metacritic as well.

“As one of the oldest gaming sites online, we thank you for supporting GameRankings over the past 20 years, and we look forward to conquering new gaming worlds with you for years to come,” reads a joint statement from GameRankings lead Allen Tyner and Metacritic co-founder Marc Doyle.