Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Review aggregator site GameRankings is shutting down

Review aggregator site GameRankings is shutting down

December 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

GameRankings is closing down for good, ending the site’s 20-year run as a review score aggregator for video game reviews published across print and online publications.

Starting December 9, the GameRankings website will instead redirect to fellow review aggregator Metacritic, a sister site alongside the likes of GameSpot and GameFAQs under parent company CBS Interactive. Following that, the entirety of the GameRankings team is set to continue on over on Metacritic as well.

“As one of the oldest gaming sites online, we thank you for supporting GameRankings over the past 20 years, and we look forward to conquering new gaming worlds with you for years to come,” reads a joint statement from GameRankings lead Allen Tyner and Metacritic co-founder Marc Doyle.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.26.19]
Community Management Specialist
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[11.11.19]
Backend Engineer
Game Closure
Game Closure — San Francisco, California, United States
[11.11.19]
Senior Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image