Get a job: Romero Games is hiring a Sr. 3D Environment Artist

Location: Galway, Ireland

Romero Games is looking for a Senior 3D Environment Artist to join our team and help us bring new video game worlds to life.

Romero Games is a multi-award-winning AAA game studio based in Galway, Ireland. We create AAA games and craft genres. Our team brings decades of experience to the table with significant and lead creative and technical roles on games like DOOM, Quake, Fortnite, Far Cry, Dungeons & Dragons, Star Wars: The Old Republic and Magic: The Gathering. Our team has shipped over 200 titles individually and won as many awards, including multiple game of the year awards and even a BAFTA Special Award.

We are exceptionally passionate about games. We want to work with you and add your expertise to the team.

This is a full-time, on-site permanent position at our Romero Games studio in the heart of Galway City, Ireland.

What will the Senior 3D Environment Artist be responsible for?

Creating unique assets for titles developed for current-generation consoles and PC. On our upcoming title, Empire of Sin, you will be working with our Art Director bringing the streets of Chicago in the 1920s to life.

The tasks you’ll be doing day to day:

Creating high-quality architectures & environmental assets

Sculpting & modeling highly detailed geometry

Retopologizing and optimizing geometry and textures, for use as game ready models

Creating high-quality textures for use in a PBR workflow

Transferring high-resolution model detail to game ready texture maps

Set dressing and lighting environments from a design blockout to final product

Applying and modifying cutting edge material techniques

Laying out efficient and quality UVs

Developing and learning the latest art creation technologies, and sharing that knowledge with those working with you

Collaborating with fellow artists, Team Leads, and our Engineering and Design departments to produce the highest quality game worlds

What are we looking for in a Senior 3D Environment Artist?

We’re looking for an artist with senior-level experience, but we’re open to mid-level experience with exceptional talent and a true passion for creating cutting edge 3D art.

Skills and experience we would like you to have:

Expert knowledge of Maya or 3ds Max modeling tools ZBrush for sculpting high level details for assets Photoshop, Substance Painter and Substance Designer for texturing

Experience working within a game engine and it's tools to create high quality 3D environments

Full understanding of game workflows and pipelines

Drawing and/or painting skills to help convey ideas

A desire to learn new techniques & technologies and share your knowledge

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Over 5 years of professional experience in the games industry, with at least one shipped title (excluding academic projects)

A passion for Video Games with a portfolio reflecting high-quality game art

Ability and desire to work onsite in our office in Galway, Ireland - The European Capital of Culture for 2020

It would be a bonus if you have:

Experience with Allegorithmic Substance

Experience working in Unity

Interested? Apply now.

