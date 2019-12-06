Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Epic Games Store policy change expands in-game payment options for devs

December 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Business/Marketing

Epic has tweaked its Epic Games Store policy to let developers and publishers choose their own purchase and payment services for in-game purchases. 

Until now, it was only possible to use an Epic-provided payment service, but the company said it wanted to give developers more freedom. 

"We support developers’ right to choose among the best stores, in-app payment processors, online services, and engines, and to mix and match these components as they wish," commented Epic Games co-founder and CEO, Tim Sweeney.

Epic also noted that developers who take their business elsewhere won’t have to share any revenue on those transactions, allowing them to keep more of what they earn "so they can continue to invest in making bigger, better games."

