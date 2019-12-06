Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 6, 2019
Mobile developer Wildlife Studios nets $60 million in funding

Mobile developer Wildlife Studios nets $60 million in funding

December 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
December 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Mobile game company Wildlife Studios has secured $60 million in Series A funding to bolster its dev team, continue supporting existing titles, and kickstart new projects. 

The investment round was led by Benchmark Capital, and also included former Facebook VPs Hugo Barra and Javier Olivan, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Red Ventures co-founder and CEO Ric Elias.

Wildlife has launched over 60 titles since 2011, including popular titles like Tennis Clash and Zooba, and claims its roster is on course to reach 2 billion downloads by the end of 2019. 

It currently has 500 staffers working in offices throughout Brazil, Argentina, Ireland, and the United States, but wants to expand to 800 employees in 2020.

"Benchmark's partnership will help us further our mission of entertaining billions of players around the world," said Wildlife co-founder and CEO Victor Lazarte. "We are increasing our investment in world-class talent and significantly growing our team as we scale our games globally."

