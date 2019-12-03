Video: Rare's classic postmortem of GoldenEye 007 for the N64

In this 2012 GDC Europe Talk, Martin Hollis shares how his team created GoldenEye 007, the biggest Nintendo 64 release that wasn't a Mario game.

It was an illuminating look at how a game that started as a Virtua Cop-style on-rails project became an influential first-person shooter that paved the way for similar games (like Halo and Call of Duty) to succeed on consoles.

The information and anecdotes Hollis shared were fascinating, so if you never saw it (or just want to refresh your memory) know that this classic GoldenEye postmortem is now free to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.