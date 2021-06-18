Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 23, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 23, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 23, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Rare's classic postmortem of GoldenEye 007 for the N64

December 6, 2019 | By Staff
December 6, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, History, Video, Vault

In this 2012 GDC Europe Talk, Martin Hollis shares how his team created GoldenEye 007, the biggest Nintendo 64 release that wasn't a Mario game. 

It was an illuminating look at how a game that started as a Virtua Cop-style on-rails project became an influential first-person shooter that paved the way for similar games (like Halo and Call of Duty) to succeed on consoles.

The information and anecdotes Hollis shared were fascinating, so if you never saw it (or just want to refresh your memory) know that this classic GoldenEye postmortem is now free to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.23.21]
Senior Distributed Systems Developer
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.22.21]
UI Engineer
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[06.22.21]
Unity Software Engineer
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.22.21]
3D Software Developer: Game Tools and Pipeline


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image